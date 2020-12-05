Torrential rain and flooding forces road closures across Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parts of Fife have been hit with flooding and road closures after the region suffered torrential rain and severe weather conditions overnight.

Fife Council has confirmed a number of roads remain closed this morning with drivers face delays and local diversions in a number of areas.

In central Fife, the B921 Glenrothes Kinglassie Rd, both carriageways are closed between Airport Rd and Southfield roundabout due to flooding

Oriel Road up to Strathallan Drive in Kirkcaldy remains closed due to flooding from adjacent woods.

Meanwhile, the entire stretch of Percival Road in Buckhaven is closed due to flood water from adjacent fields.

In the east of the region A913 between A92 and Moonzie turn off is closed due to flooding from fields.

Millgate, Cupar is also closed following flooding.

In the west, Halbeath Rd, Dunfermline outside Fife college remains closed this morning Closed due to flooding. Local diversions are in place.