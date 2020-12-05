Six die after Covid-19 cluster linked to care home in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Six people linked to a cluster of Covid-19 cases at a Fife care home have died, NHS Fife have confirmed.

A further two people associated with Craigie House Care Home in Crossgates have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 39, NHS Fife confirmed in its latest update.

Sadly, six people linked to the cluster have died after contracting the virus.

NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said it would continue to work alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support to the management of the care home and offer advice to reduce further transmission of the virus.

A spokesman for the health board, added: “Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

“A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic. Visit: www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.”