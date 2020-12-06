Bid to revive Fife bistro at Outlander beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans have been revealed to breathe new life into a bistro at a Fife beauty spot which featured in the hit TV series Outlander.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, which owns the 19th century Harbourmaster’s House in Dysart, has launched a tendering process to find a new tenant to take over the ground floor cafe facility.

The trust, which also has its head office at the B-Listed building in Hot Pot Wynd, were forced to close the Fife Council-run establishment indefinitely back in June blaming the closure on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown which made the building off limits to the public.

© Steven Brown Photography

Now the FFCT hopes to lease the ground floor facilities to a company, individual, or collective, which, according to the trust, must show a passion for Fife’s outdoors, match the trust’s desire to bring benefits to the local community of Dysart, and will be capable of fulfilling the potential of this unique venue.

The building sits in the shadow of Ravenscraig Park and is a popular destination for tourists accessing the Fife Coastal Path, enjoying scenic views across the Forth and visiting the harbour which was extensively featured in the hit television drama series Outlander.

Jeremy Harris, CEO of FCCT said the Harbourmaster’s House offered exciting possibilities for the right person or organisation.

He said: “I hope that through this tender process we might attract a like-minded partner who is able to work with us to create something that will bring real tangible benefits to the community of Dysart.

“The historic setting gives ready access to extraordinarily beautiful stretches of the Fife Coastal Path and local attractions such as Ravenscraig park and Castle.

“We will be renovating other areas of the building including the Coastal Centre in the basement as well as the award-winning toilet facilities.

“When complete, Harbourmaster’s House will not only be a local treasure but a draw for visitors who flock to Fife’s coast each year.”

Kirkcaldy councillor Ian Cameron, welcomed the news adding that the café had huge potential.

“I’ve felt the café has never fulfilled its potential in the past because of opening hours and other restrictions,” he said.

“Given the continuing interest and boost to tourism that the Outlander connection brings, this is a real positive step forward for Dysart.”