Police appeal after vandals wreck 16 cars in vandalism spree

Police are hunting vandals responsible for a wrecking spree in a Fife town which saw 16 vehicles deliberately targeted in less than 24 hours.

The cars were attacked in various streets in Burntisland town centre between Thursday, November 26 and Friday November 27.

Police say the incidents occurred James Park, Kirkbank Road, Kinghorn Road and Cromwell Road areas of the town resulting in several thousand of pounds worth of damage.

© Neil Henderson/DCT Media

Sergeant Kevin Davidson, leading the investigation has branded those responsible “reckless” and hopes local security camera footage may hold the key to catching those responsible for the damage.

“Although random, this damage was intentional,” said Sergeant Davidson.

“It was totally reckless and has caused significant inconvenience to those involved; not to mention the cost, particularly at this time of year.

© Neil Henderson/DCT Media

“I would appeal to anyone who was in area at the time and who saw someone or people acting suspiciously around the cars.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage from the street around the time or, for example, has private CCTV or doorbell video. This could prove very helpful to your enquiry.”

The vandalism has been condemned by Burntisland councillor Kathleen Leslie, who highlighted growing concerns over the amount of vandalism occurring in the town.

She said: “There have been increasing acts of senseless vandalism in the town for around two years now and it’s difficult to know what is driving people to act in this way.

“Maybe we need a more visible police presence in the town which will act as a deterrent, however I appreciate the police can only do what they can given the current situation we are facing with the pandemic.”

She said: “Maybe it’s time for tougher sentencing for the culprits which will make people think again before carrying out such pointless acts of vandalism for which there is no justification whatsoever.

“I strongly urge anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the police as well as those living within the streets where the damage occurred to check CCTV if they have it.”

Anyone with information relating to the vandalism is urged to contact local ward community officers via 101 quoting reference number 1167 of 27 November, 2020 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.