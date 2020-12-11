Dismay after controversial housing plans set to be revived

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Renewed plans to build a huge housing estate on the outskirts of a Fife town will be lodged in the coming days, the Courier can reveal.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) indicating a forthcoming planning in principle application to build on the entire Milldeans Farm between Glenrothes and Leslie is expected.

It is being submitted by developer Hallam Land Management, four years after similar plans were thrown out by the Scottish Government on appeal.

Residents who fought the original application say they are “devastated” to see the scheme revived.

The Scottish Government appointed Reporter refused the developer’s appeal in 2016 following a similar refusal by Fife Council.

Residents in the Newcastle precinct that would have been most heavily impacted by the original proposals mounted an intensive two year campaign against the proposal.

The original plans for around 350 homes were rejected from the council’s FIFEPlan and later refused by planners because of concerns over lack of road access, impact on the local amenity and issues over coalescence between Glenrothes and Leslie.

The developer has yet to reveal detailed plans for the site but will host an online public consultation, on a date to be confirmed.

Resident, Isa Vance, who formed the Concerned Newcastle Resident’s group (CNR) said she was “devastated” by the news.

She added: “I really didn’t expect this development to return, especially since it was rejected at every turn and on so many levels by Fife Council and the Scottish Government.

“Since the plans were thrown out in 2016 we now have a number of housing developments close by at Tanshall and Whitehill which will have a huge effect on existing amenity,road infrastructure, schools and health provision.

“To have a large development on Milldeans will overwhelm this part of the town as well as see yet another greenfield site built upon if it is approved.”

Glenrothes Councillor, Altany Craik, whose constituency includes the proposed development, said he was disappointed by the latest move.

“It doesn’t seem all that long ago that the residents were objecting to an unacceptable development on this site,” said Mr Craik.

“It surprised me to see that plans are being developed for this site once more. The residents will be very disappointed.”

He added: “Residents in Newcastle and Leslie should make sure they make their views known when public consultation events are held.”