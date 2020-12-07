Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge to close on Saturday to test emergency procedures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Both the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge are to be closed overnight this Saturday to test how long it would take to implement an emergency diversion along the older route if the former needs to close.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has confirmed it plans to shut both bridges between 10pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday morning to trial an emergency diversion in the event the Queensferry Crossing is rendered out of action.

The issue came to the fore once again last week when the £1.35 billion Queensferry Crossing had to be closed in both directions for around four hours due to the risk of falling ice – something many people wrongly believed had been avoided after new ice sensors were fitted.

All eyes will now be on how successful the weekend’s trial is, although motorists who were planning to cross the Forth are now facing an estimated 36 to 40 minutes added on to their journeys via the Kincardine Bridge.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, explained: “The purpose of this closure is to test how long it will take to implement an emergency diversion via the Forth Road Bridge in the event that the Queensferry Crossing has to be closed to traffic.

“This is a complex process involving removing roadside barriers and laying a large number of cones and signs, so we need to carry out a trial in order to measure precisely how long it will take and refine our procedures.

“This will allow us to implement a diversion as quickly and efficiently as possible when required.

“It has always been our intention to use the Forth Road Bridge as an emergency diversion route once its full capacity is available.

“We’ve been working with Police Scotland and our traffic management contractors to plan this test for some time.”

Hopes an immediate solution to any Queensferry Crossing closure have been dashed, as ongong work to replace the Forth Road Bridge’s main expansion joints means it is not yet available to take heavy volumes of traffic.

Nevertheless, work on the southbound carriageway is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, at which point it may be possible to start diverting traffic should it be needed.

“On this occasion we’ll therefore just be testing how long it takes to open up the diversion and close it again, without directing any traffic over the Forth Road Bridge,” Mr Tracey noted.

“A further trial with traffic diverted over the Forth Road Bridge will be carried out later this winter.

“I’d like to thank bridge users in advance for their patience and understanding.

“We’ve scheduled this closure overnight in order to minimise disruption, however our advice if you do need to travel at this time is to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

The west footpath on the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the trial period.