‘It’s heartbreaking witnessing loved ones returning to lay flowers’: Call to tackle Fife accident blackspot

Business owners at a notorious accident black spot in Fife say more lives will be lost there unless safety improvements are made to the road.

The calls come days after a motorist had a lucky escape when their vehicle crashed into a gas tank at the Union Kennels building on the A916 south of Cupar.

The road has been the scene of a number of serious accidents over the years, including several fatalities.

A female motorist died in a lorry crash in 2013 and two men were killed in an accident on the same stretch in 1999.

Andrew Wilson, who has owned Caskerdo Farm close to the crash site for the past 28 years, said he fears for his employees’ lives every time they have to leave or enter the farm.

“We are just waiting for the next tragedy,” he said.

“My staff take their lives in their own hands every time they turn in or out of the farm because of the speed of the motorists.

“I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve had to recover a vehicle that has crashed into our field after losing control on this stretch of road.

“The speed limit is 60mph on this stretch which people round here already feel is to fast and drivers are often doing way more than that.”

Duncan Lowe, proprietor of Union Kennels, was left with no power at his home and business for more than 36 hours following the latest accident.

He said: “It’s become a nightmare and we are just waiting for the next loud bang and the next inevitable catastrophe.

“It’s not not a matter of if, but when the next motorist will be killed. It’s heartbreaking witnessing loved ones returning every year to lay flowers at the scene where we are.

“The only way we’ll reduce the speed of drivers is to reduce the limit on the A916 and by putting in other traffic calming measures.”

Mr Wilson said Fife Council widened a corner two years ago but it was time the local authority looked again at measures to make the road safer.

Responding to the issue Lib Dem Councillor, Margaret Kennedy, said she was aware of the long-standing concerns regarding the A916.

She added: “I’ve previously raised concerns regarding that stretch of road and will continue to do so until it is made safer.

“I’ve also contacted colleagues in Transportation and Police to see if more can be done.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the latest incidents and I’ll continue to seek solutions from the concerns raised by those living and working along that stretch.”

Fife Council‘s service manager, Martin Kingham, said that the council would be happy to listen to any concerns regarding road safety and carry out appropriate investigations.

