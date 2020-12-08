Unqualified teen drove so fast through St Andrews that police gave up chasing him

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An unqualified teenager drove so fast through St Andrews that police were forced to give up chasing him because of the danger it posed.

A witness later told police that the 17-year-old, who did not even have a provisional licence, had been “excited about being in a police chase.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the police pursuit was abandoned because the officers believed it was too risky to the public to keep it going.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, yesterday admitted driving dangerously on the A91 in and around the Fife town on 7 January.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court: “The police observed the vehicle heading south on the Guardbridge to St Andrews road at excessive speed.

“It was being driven in a dangerous manner, almost mounting the kerb on numerous occasions.

“The police took the decision not to pursue him any longer.”

When a friend of the accused was later quizzed he said: “He was the one who was excited about being in a police chase.”

The teenager, from St Andrews, also admitted driving with no licence and was given an interim driving ban while pre-sentence reports are prepared.