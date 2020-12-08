Ex-school bus driver from Cardenden ‘had no recollection’ of crashing head-on into lorry in Lochgelly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former school bus driver was under the influence of amphetamines when he lost control of his car and crashed head-on into a lorry on a Fife road.

James Aitken was so intoxicated he cannot remember anything about the collision.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the Cardenden man had been kicked out of the family home at the time of the accident and had been sleeping in his car for several months.

Aitken, 49, of Muirtonhill Road, appeared for sentencing this week.

He previously admitted that on July 29 last year, in Station Road, Lochgelly, he drove a car dangerously when under the influence of drugs, repeatedly drove on the opposing carriageway in the face of oncoming traffic.

He repeatedly struck the kerb, failed to keep the vehicle under control and collided with a lorry.

He also admitted a charge that he drove while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Depute fiscal Alastair McDermid said the accident happened around 6.30am.

Aitken’s driving had been causing concern to the motorist behind him as he swerved about the road, he said.

“The accused was observed by the driver behind him as he repeatedly crossed on to the wrong side of the road and was hitting the kerb. He was swerving between other vehicles,” added the depute.

A low-loader coming in the opposite direction took evasive action but Aitken sped up and crashed into it.

Police were called and when they spoke to Aitken his speech was slurred and he tried to blame the accident on him being a diabetic.

Defence solicitor Peter Robertson said: “His position is he has no recollection of the incident. He had been told to leave the marital home and had been sleeping in his jeep for four to five months.

“He can’t provide an explanation for why he was driving that day. He was at a low point in his life.”

The court was told that Aitken had previously worked as a bus driver including school services.

Sheriff Brown warned Aitken he had come “very, very close” to a jail sentence.

Instead, he imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He also banned him from driving for 29 months and until he passes the extended test.