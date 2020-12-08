Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Man taken to hospital after emergency response at St Andrews beach

by Aileen Robertson
December 8 2020, 2.09pm Updated: December 8 2020, 3.59pm
© Supplied by Nicky Johnson.The SCAA air ambulance at East Sands.
The SCAA air ambulance at East Sands.

A man has been taken to hospital after an emergency response at a St Andrews beach.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was scrambled to East Sands at around lunchtime on Tuesday in response to a medical emergency.

However, the casualty was taken by road to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

It is understood SCAA paramedics who assisted at the scene travelled in the ambulance with the casualty.

His condition is not known.

There were reports that a surfer had taken ill, however this has not been confirmed.

HM Coastguard confirmed that it assisted ambulance crews at the scene.

More from The Courier