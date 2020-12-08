No Through Road: Sat-nav error believed to blame for lorry’s mishap in Fife village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sat-nav errors are believed to be responsible for damage being caused by vehicles in a Fife village in recent months.

Calls for urgent action are being stepped up in Windygates after one unlucky lorry driver was almost literally sent up the garden path to his cost last week.

Residents say a far higher number of vehicles than normal are being wrongly diverted up a road just off Balcurvie Road which then narrows into a path which cannot be accessed by normal traffic.

In the most recent mishap last Monday a Sainsburys supermarket delivery lorry followed the route – known locally as Dunslogen – only to become stuck for several hours.

A tow truck was called to free the lorry and its hapless driver at around 11pm.

The issue has been taken up by Fife Council’s SNP co-leader and local councillor David Alexander, who has now asked officials to consider introducing a no through road sign.

“We’ve got to try and fix this because this sort of thing can’t go on,” he said.

“People are telling me that it’s becoming standard for vehicles to go up there, but they had to get a digger out to help pull the lorry out last Monday and it’s causing some damage.

“It looks as though a resident’s fence has been partially knocked down, the path is very heavily rutted and unpassable in bits.

“There’s also scrapes along the lengths of the fences and mirrors off the vehicle lying on the path.

“It seems as though people’s sat-navs are sending them up there where there’s nowhere to go – and I don’t know if that was the case again this time around.

“Someone’s got to pay for the cost of the damage and I’ve been trying to get in touch with Sainsburys to see what they’ve got to say.

“But I’ve asked our guys to take a look at what can be done in the meantime.”

A spokesperson for Sainsburys, which has its nearest store in Riverside Drive, Leven, confirmed: “We are investigating this incident.”