Forgan Arts Centre set up fundraiser as turbulent year puts strain on finances

The team behind a community arts centre in Newport on Tay have launched a seasonal sale of artwork and crafts to help cover costs lost to the coronavirus.

It’s hoped the event will help collect at least £1,500 to help with overheads at the Forgan Arts Centre.

Bosses have had to dip into cash reserves to help stay afloat this year.

The centre was in the process of an ambitious move and expansion programme before Covid-19 put the plans on the backburner.

Why are funds low?

Carol Scullion, interim secretary, admitted 2020 had been a struggle.

She said: “Forgan Arts Centre has been around for 45 years now.

“We have been closed, but there are still a lot of overheads to pay for. This has forced us to dip into our reserves and we need a bit of support to keep our work going.

“We still have lots to offer, but we really need the community to keep with us and help support us.

“Hopefully if we get the support we need, we can then focus on a bigger fundraiser next year for the actual expansion we have planned.”

The centre puts on classes for the community, teaching a range of creative and craft skills.

The expansion plans would involve the team taking over Leng Home, near Waterstone Crook Sports Centre.

The new location would allow volunteers to offer more classes and services.

It had been hoped the move could be complete by the middle of 2021, but that was before the extent of the coronavirus pandemic was clear.

What is on offer?

The fundraiser will not be raising funds for the expansion programme, rather to help keep the premises going until work can resume in earnest.

Handiwork on sale will include:

Handmade cups and bowls

Knitted animals and toys

Festive lanterns

Hessian bags

Christmas decorations

Items bought can be collected from the Cupar Road, Newport-On-Tay, centre on Friday December 18.

A statement on the fundraiser page states: “Any support we receive really does mean the world to us and our campaign to survive this crisis and emerge offering a larger and better programme.

“We are now asking for your help in building a fund to keep us fighting fit. To keep us going until we can reopen the centre and invite our community back.”