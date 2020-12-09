Woman in hospital with ‘neck wounds’ as police probe Dunfermline flat disturbance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a disturbance in Dunfermline on Wednesday morning.

Police said a man is in custody in connection with the incident on Wednesday night but no one had been charged.

© Kenny Smith

Neighbours said the casualty had suffered suspected stab wounds to the neck.

A number of eyewitnesses said a woman was seen covered in blood outside a property in Leishman Drive in Dunfermline shortly after 9am on Wednesday before being helped by a neighbour.

Seven police vehicles and two ambulances were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

Officers immediately sealed off the street as an investigation got under way.

A short time later the injured woman was taken by ambulance under police escort to a hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

Police said a 49-year-old male was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

One witness said they saw the woman in “great distress” run from a flat before frantically seeking help from a neighbour.

“It was awful, she was covered in blood and trying to get help (from) the next flat,” they added.

© Kenny Smith

“Lots of police vehicles and two ambulances arrived very quickly and police closed off the street allowing no one in or out.

“The lady has lived in the upstairs flat for a few years now.”

Another onlooker said there were a number of people in the area at the time, including young children, who saw the bloodstained woman come out of the property.

“It was truly shocking, kids should never have to see anything like that, several youngsters were very upset by it all,” said the resident.

“Almost immediately police were everywhere and the street was cordoned off. It was like a scene out of movie.

© Kenny Smith

“Everyone in the road is shocked that such thing has happened.”

The road was later reopened but a two-storey block of four flats remained taped off throughout the day as forensic teams and officers continued their investigation.

Smears of blood on the door of the neighbouring property, as well as stained towels left discarded on the path, were still clearly visible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Leishman Drive in Dunfermline around 9.10am on Wednesday, December 9.

“A 42-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Her injuries are described as serious but are not considered life-threatening.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”