Deaths at Fife care home as 67 test positive in Covid-19 cluster

A number of residents in a Fife care home have died after 67 people connected with the complex tested positive for coronavirus.

The exact number of deaths at Canmore Lodge Care Home in Dunfermline has not been revealed, but NHS Fife say it is fewer than five.

A total of 35 residents within the home and 32 staff who work there are understood to have tested positive after fears were raised about an outbreak.

NHS Fife confirmed the cluster on Wednesday but couldn’t confirm the number of deaths due to confidentiality reasons.

The health board’s deputy director of public health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “We’re saddened by the deaths at Canmore Lodge Care Home and our thoughts are very much with their families’ and loved ones at this really difficult time.

“We are working alongside our colleagues in the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support the managers of the care home to try and prevent further transmission of the virus, and ensure that the standard of care for all residents is maintained.”