Alhambra Theatre announces Twelve Days of Christmas online programme

Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre is laying on something for all the family this festive season – despite having to do things a little differently this year.

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place, the theatre has announced its Twelve Days of Christmas seasonal online programme which will incorporate filmed sketches and give members of the public the chance to ‘meet’ the cast members from the Alhambra’s 2021 production of Cinderella.

The Christmas programme will also include the full length online concert ‘Hello Broadway’, featuring a selection of some of the finest hits from the musicals, performed by local performing arts professionals.

Local theatre company Limelight Productions will perform Limelight’s Christmas Cracker, featuring everyone’s favourite Christmas songs, while the Alhambra is also teaming up with the National Theatre of Scotland to offer audiences the chance to stream the brand new National Theatre of Scotland film of Rapunzel, a very special online festive show filmed in the beautiful surrounds of Stirling Castle.

Kenny Christie, director for the Alhambra Theatre Trust, said: “I’m delighted to be directing this extra special, bumper gift on behalf of the Alhambra Theatre.

“With so many shows and events cancelled in 2020 across the industry it is wonderful to be working with this brilliant team to provide some magical entertainment this December.

“I have always loved working in the beautiful Alhambra Theatre and hopefully we can still allow audiences to experience a bit of theatre magic this Christmas.’

The pantomime fun sketches and teasers have been filmed with members of the 2021 cast of the Alhambra’s production of Cinderella, including Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith, Billy Mack, Darren Connell, David Rankine, and Jenny Douglas.

The filmed segments will give audiences a taster of next year’s spectacular production digitally, and promises fun and laughs for all the family.

Meanwhile, ‘Hello Broadway’ is a full length feature online concert celebrating the magic of the musicals featuring West End star, Fife’s very own Donna Hazelton, vocalist Clark Stewart, Matthew Tomlinson, Kim Shepherd, Bobby Mitchell and many more.

The Twelve Days of Christmas season will be broadcast via the Alhambra’s social media channels, website and You Tube channels.

The online programme will run from December 12 to 24 and will be compered by Ali McLaren, formerly of Kingdom FM, and will feature a festive message from Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman.

National Theatre of Scotland’s Rapunzel will run from December 23 to January 4 2021.