Man charged with attempted murder after woman seriously injured in Dunfermline

Police say a disturbance in Dunfermline which left a woman seriously injured is being treated as attempted murder.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged incident, which happened at a property in Leishman Drive on Wednesday morning.

He is expected to appear in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at around 9am on Wednesday and a 42-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Her injuries were described as being serious but not life threatening.

Leishman Drive was cordoned off by police as forensic officers examined the scene.

Detective Inspector Chris Dow of Fife CID said: “We are treating this is a contained and isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“I would take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who came to woman’s aid and assisted the police investigation.”