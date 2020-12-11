‘We’ve been lucky so far’: Improvements at Fife accident blackspot will save lives say residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to improve a notorious junction near St Andrews will save lives say local residents.

The Strathkinness junction on the B939, west of St Andrews, was described as a “fatal accident waiting to happen” by Strathkinness Community Council.

After years of villagers calling for improvements at the crossroads, local councillors have agreed that Fife Council transportation officers should look at options for making the junction safer.

It follows an accident involving three cars at the junction in September, when three women were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours while the accident was investigated.

Although there have been no recent fatalities, Lynn Walker who chairs the community council said: “It’s a fatal accident waiting to happen. We’ve been lucky so far.

“We’ve been struggling for a long time with the crossroads.”

Ms Walker said it was thanks to Labour councillor Brian Thomson and SNP councillor Ann Verner that the issue was being looked at.

Councillors agreed a motion raised by Mr Thomson calling for options to improve the junction to be brought back to North East Fife Area Committee no later than April next year.

Mr Thomson said Kemback, Pitscottie and Blebo Community Council had also called for action.

“A lot of road traffic accidents have occurred at the crossroads,” he said.

“There is regularly debris from damaged vehicles on the carriageway, the signage and bollards are regularly damaged, and a few months ago the road was closed for a number of hours due to a fairly serious road traffic accident.

“Concerns about safety at the crossroads have been expressed by residents in Strathkinness and the wider area for a considerable time, so I’m pleased that the committee unanimously supported the motion.

“The options appraisal that will now be prepared will hopefully be a step towards improvements to the crossroads being implemented.”

The Labour councillor said he believed excess speed was “one of the main factors” for accidents at the crossroads.

“The ultimate measure would be a roundabout but, if that was not feasible, I don’t see why the speed limit could not be reduced to 40mph or lower, as has been approved by this committee at, for example, Boarhills and Drumoig,” he said.

Ms Verner, who is a former Strathkinness resident, added: “I was delighted that Councillor Thomson’s motion was passed unanimously.

“As someone who until recently stayed in Strathkinness, I’m fully aware how dangerous this junction is and welcome these proposals, which will greatly improve the safety for all road users.”