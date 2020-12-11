Fife College puts mental health to the fore amid concerns half of students struggling

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fife College is ensuring wellbeing is to the fore for students and staff during the festive period – amid concerns a significant proportion are struggling with their mental health.

The college has taken its annual ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ event online this year, with advice and resources being shared on social media channels to help students and staff stay safe, happy and healthy over the Christmas period.

The college’s social media pages and student portal are featuring videos from organisations and support services such as NHS Fife, Fife Voluntary Action, Citizens Advice Bureau Fife and Fife Young Carers, all of which highlight different ways to protect and improve health and wellbeing during the winter months.

The event coincides with research published by the National Union of Students (NUS) this week which revealed how Covid-19 has negatively affected students’ mental health.

Their survey found that more than 50% of students felt their mental health had declined since the start of the pandemic.

John Blakey, Fife College’s health and wellbeing advisor, said: “Supporting the health and wellbeing of students and staff is at the heart of what we do at Fife College, so we are delighted we have been able to move our annual ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ event online this year.

© Supplied by Fife College

“This has been a hugely challenging year for everyone, so we knew it was more important than ever to come together, albeit virtually, to share information and advice about how we can all look after each other during what will be a very different Christmas period.

“Thanks to all our partners, from charities to support services, for getting involved in the event.

“As ever, if any student or member of staff feels they need support or advice, or someone to reach out to at any time then please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

The college’s commitment to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff has also recently led to a collaboration with the Scottish psychological counselling service, Breathing Space.

The link up with Breathing Space will see a number of special benches placed in the grounds of the college in the New Year to promote kindness and everyday positive relationships.

The benches will be placed in quiet and strategic spots in order to allow a quiet space for everyone to find time for their health and wellbeing.

Fife College is one of the largest colleges of higher and further education in Scotland with five main campuses located in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Leven, and Rosyth.

Nearly 17,000 students currently study either full-time or part-time at the college with 50% of students aged above 25, and a quarter aged over 40.