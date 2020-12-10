Staggered return and testing to curb spread of Covid-19 at St Andrews University

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Students due to return to St Andrews University after Christmas have been asked to stagger their return to the town to help reduce the risks of Covid transmission.

The Scottish Government has asked all universities in Scotland to phase the return of their undergraduate students over a six-week period, from January 4 to the week beginning February 7.

At St Andrews, students have been asked to return to their term-time accommodation only when in-person teaching on their course is scheduled to resume.

That request only applies to students from Scotland and the rest of the UK, however, as students from overseas, many of whom had already booked their return travel before the Government guidance was issued this week, have been told they can return as planned.

All students have also been asked to voluntarily reduce social mixing for two weeks before they go back to university, and for two weeks after their return.

Teaching will resume in St Andrews from January 25 in accordance with whatever tier Fife is in at that time.

A statement from St Andrews said: “The staggered start to the new semester will run alongside a comprehensive asymptomatic Covid testing programme under which students in St Andrews will be offered free lateral-flow Covid tests on their return.

“St Andrews was the first university in the UK to provide mass testing for students heading home for Christmas.

“St Andrews has had one of the lowest incidences of Covid infection of any university.

“There is no evidence of any transmission of Covid in the classroom, or from students to the wider community.”

The university has also offered to refund students’ rent for the period they are not in residence if they are observing the Scottish Government request to delay their return to campus.