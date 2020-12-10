NHS Fife defend Covid vaccine rollout after canteen and IT staff leapfrog frontline workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Health chiefs in Fife have defended their rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine amid claims canteen and IT staff have been given the jab ahead of frontline workers.

The Courier understands primary care staff in the region have reacted with fury after learning a number of non-clinical facing employees have already been vaccinated – less than 48 hours after the first shot was administered on Tuesday.

NHS Fife maintains its prioritisation system is based on “protecting those at most risk”, but one member of GP staff, who did not wish to be named, accused the health board of showing a “total disregard” for the primary care sector.

The news comes just days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said vaccination of priority groups would cover 99% of preventable Covid-19 deaths, while many frontline workers across Scotland have expressed frustration at being unable to book an appointment.

The health care worker who contacted The Courier said: “This is a total disregard for primary care as usual.

“There are no current plans for GP staff to get the vaccine, yet we’re supposed to start vaccinating people next month and we’re currently seeing more patients than ever.

“I’m not sure why people serving baked potatoes in a canteen or fixing a PC are prioritised ahead of primary care staff.”

National guidance on issuing the Covid-19 vaccine is based on independent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommends prioritising those with the greatest clinical need – including those aged over 80, and health and social care workers.

All health boards are said to be experiencing exceptionally high demand from staff trying to secure an appointment, with those giving the vaccination to others expected to receive the injection first.

NHS Lothian, for example, has apologised to staff after a number of employees struggled to get through on a new dedicated appointment booking line, and there are anecdotal reports that situation has been replicated across Scotland.

However, NHS Fife said it “continues to develop its booking processes” and will pilot a new appointment booking system for staff in the coming days.

On the issue of prioritisation, Scott Garden, director of pharmacy and medicines at NHS Fife, noted: “NHS Fife has adopted national guidance during this first phase of the vaccination to prioritise frontline health and social care workers recognising the phased supply of vaccine.

“Both nationally and locally, the guiding principle for deciding on prioritisation is protecting those at most risk.

“In practice this means that health and social care staff being invited for their first dose vaccination in December are all clinical and support staff working in areas with highly vulnerable inpatient groups and those who work with patients on the Covid positive patient pathway.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has already raised questions about how the vaccine will be rolled out in Fife in light of problems with the flu vaccination programme earlier this year.

He is hoping lessons have been learned from that process.

“We need to have confidence that the nationally advised priorities from the JCVI are followed so that the most vulnerable get vaccinated first,” said Mr Rennie.

“Reports that people who are not a priority are receiving the vaccine now needs a fulsome explanation from NHS Fife.

“Everyone will want the vaccine immediately but we need to have patience and faith that the authorities are working very hard and following the guidance.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week that the fact 99% of preventable Covid-19 deaths would be covered by vaccinating priority groups was a “very compelling reason” to put those groups first in the queue.