Man appears in court charged with attempted murder in Dunfermline

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Dunfermline.

Andrew Gibson, 49, who is local to the town, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He faces charges of assault to severe injury and danger of life, and attempted murder.

Gibson made no plea and the case was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody.

Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Leishman Drive at around 9am on Wednesday and a 42-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Her injuries were described as being serious but not life threatening.

Leishman Drive was cordoned off by police as forensic officers examined the scene.

Detective Inspector Chris Dow of Fife CID said: “We are treating this is a contained and isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“I would take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who came to woman’s aid and assisted the police investigation.”