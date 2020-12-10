Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Police called after teen boy hit by car near Fife supermarket

by Blair Dingwall
December 10 2020, 5.31pm
A teenage boy was struck by a car near a Fife supermarket on Thursday afternoon.

The youngster was hit by a vehicle on St Leonard’s Street in Dunfermline at about 1.45pm.

Police were called to the scene, however the teen is not believed to have been badly injured.

Ambulance services were not required at the scene.

The incident is said to have taken place near the Asda Superstore on St Leonard’s Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “There was a report of a teenage boy being struck by a car at 1.45pm in St Leonard’s Street in Dunfermline.

“An ambulance was not required and officers are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances around the incident.”

