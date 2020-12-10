Police called after teen boy hit by car near Fife supermarket

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage boy was struck by a car near a Fife supermarket on Thursday afternoon.

The youngster was hit by a vehicle on St Leonard’s Street in Dunfermline at about 1.45pm.

Police were called to the scene, however the teen is not believed to have been badly injured.

Ambulance services were not required at the scene.

The incident is said to have taken place near the Asda Superstore on St Leonard’s Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “There was a report of a teenage boy being struck by a car at 1.45pm in St Leonard’s Street in Dunfermline.

“An ambulance was not required and officers are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances around the incident.”