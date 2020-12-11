‘Our beautiful angel Robyn was watching over all of us’: Mixed emotions as grieving Fife mum Danielle delivers twin boys

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife mum who tragically lost her daughter in a road traffic accident earlier this year says she believes her little “angel” was watching over her to ensure the safe arrival of her newborn twins.

Danielle Falconer and her partner Barry’s world was turned upside down on August 3 when their three-year-old girl Robyn Knox was knocked down and killed by a car on Main Street, Townhill.

Despite dealing with unbearable grief, the couple have tried to stay strong in the knowledge Danielle was carrying twins at the time, and Danielle was taken into hospital to be induced on December 3 – exactly four months after losing Robyn.

Things did not go to plan though and Danielle – without Barry – had to be rushed into theatre under general anaesthetic the following morning to have the babies, losing a severe amount of blood, 3,400ml to be exact, and needing two blood transfusions.

Mercifully, Robin-Junior Skye Knox, who will be known as RJ in memory of his beautiful big sister, arrived at 4:17am weighing 6lb 9oz, while River Skye Knox arrived a minute later weighing 7lb 5oz.

Danielle too was lucky to survive her ordeal, and the family are now back at home looking forward to Christmas – albeit with mixed emotions.

“It’s not exactly the birth we were after after everything that’s happened to us,” Danielle said.

“Thankfully our beautiful angel, Robyn, was watching over all of us that morning and we welcomed her adorable baby brothers into the world on Friday December 4.

“We wanted all our babies to have the same initials and middle names so they will all always have a connection like no other.

“We know Robyn has been, and will continue, watching over the boys and being the best big sister ever.”

Both boys had to spend some time in special care, while Danielle also spent a period in hospital after their traumatic arrival but all three have now been allowed home.

“I thought it would be difficult to see the twins if they looked like Robyn especially that first time going round to the neonatal,” Danielle added.

“I was filled with so many different emotions about it but my god they both look like her in their own little ways and it is genuinely the best feeling to see them everyday and see her through them.

“The emotional journey we are on at the minute is sometimes very overwhelming.

“You are torn between being the most broken hearted you have ever been but feeling an immense amount of love for something that brings just that little bit of comfort.”

Robyn’s whole family have been inundated with messages of support from the community after her passing, and a special mural was created in her memory in Townhill.

Danielle also developed a blog entitled Remembering Robyn to keep her memory alive, while she and Barry have also been raising funds for Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to put something in place for families who end up in the same awful situation as us.

“We were treated with so much compassion and love by the nurses on the Children’s Ward that day and we want to do something in return for other families,” Danielle concluded.