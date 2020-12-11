Man, 48, charged with indecent exposure near Fife primary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident just yards from a Fife primary school.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody at around 9.30am on Thursday morning in Waverley Drive following reports of a person in bushes near to Caskieberran Primary School, Glenrothes.

Members of the public reportedly remonstrated with a man, who one witness alleged had been “pleasuring himself” in the wooded area, and contacted officers who were quickly on scene.

A man is expected to appear in court in due course, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.