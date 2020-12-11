Man sentenced for punching train passengers after taking offence to them singing Oasis song

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two passengers on a busy late-night train were punched by a Fife man who took offence to the males singing an Oasis song along with his female companion.

The two victims were sitting on the floor because there were no seats available when they were attacked by Alan Weir.

He was apparently not impressed by their version of a song by the Gallagher brothers.

Weir, 39, of Church Street, Kingseat, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on August 10 2019 on a train journey between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing, he acted in an aggressive and intimidating manner, shouted, swore and challenged people to fight.

He admitted he assaulted Dahir Gallo by punching him on the head and body to his injury.

He further admitted he assaulted Jordan McIntosh by punching him on the head and body.

The incident took place on the 10.12pm train from Edinburgh.

The two victims were travelling back to Kirkcaldy and because the train was so busy, they had to sit on the floor next to a toilet, as there were no seats.

A female with Weir started talking to the men and they started singing an Oasis song together.

Weir admitted the offence in March but has only now been sentenced.

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia previously told the court that the singing appeared to upset Weir who became hostile to the men.

When the singing continued, he became more irritated and said the song was “p***”.

“Does he not like ‘Wonderwall’?” Sheriff Alastair Brown asked at the March hearing.

The depute replied: “It seems he didn’t like her singing along and the fact they were enjoying some banter together.

“He became aggressive towards the men and wanted them to get off at the next stop for a fight.”

When they would not respond, Weir clenched his fist.

One of the males commented: “You’re five foot three, calm down.”

Weir then began punching the men to the head and body when they were both still sitting on the floor.

Other passengers became involved in breaking up the incident. Weir and his female companion got off the train at Inverkeithing.

The incident was reported to British Transport Police and images were released to the media in a bid to identify Weir, leading to him being traced.

At sentencing, defence solicitor Alexander Flett said: “He has accepted he was in the wrong. He and his partner had been out in Edinburgh that day.

“They had avoided the last train because there can be bother on it.”

Sheriff Alison Michie imposed a community payback order with 150 hours of unpaid work.