The sky’s the limit for Fife RAF veteran as he pens second book for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The sky is most certainly the limit for a Fife-based RAF veteran who has written his second children’s book to raise money for charity.

Inspired by his daughters Sara and Briony, Brian Taylor, 54, from Tayport, has put pen to paper on a new tale entitled ‘Scrambled with Care’.

All profits from the sale will be going towards the care of fellow veterans at Erskine.

Brian joined the RAF in 1989 and served for 22 years as an aircraft weapons technician.

During his time at RAF Leuchars, he became heavily involved in charity fundraising, and to date has raised more than £80,000 for many different causes.

Brian said: “Having scratched the surface with a little fundraising for Erskine in the past, it was always my intention to donate all proceeds from this book to the charity.

“It has taken a long time to get here but I am delighted to finally be able to achieve my wish.

“I am so proud to be a veteran and the outstanding work the carers at Erskine do for my fellow veterans is utterly amazing.

“Erskine has cared for veterans for over 100 years, which to me, says it all.

“My message is simple and I believe it is epitomised by Erskine – One simple act of kindness, however small or trivial it may feel to you, can mean the world to someone else.”

The seed to write a children’s book was sown when Brian got bored reading the same bedtime stories to his children, so began making up imaginative stories of adventure and friendship.

This resulted in Queenie, a story about two girls, named after his daughters.

They are catapulted back in time to meet Nicholas and Millie, as they investigate the mystery of a show jumping horse.

© Supplied by Erskine

The book raised more than £2,500 for Children’s caner charity Toby’s Magical Journey and Brian already had the sequel in mind.

Scrambled with Care features Sara and Briony 10 years later where they are reunited with Nicholas and Millie during the Second World War.

Nicholas is now a Battle of Britain pilot and Millie a nurse.

The story gives an insight into the flying career of a RAF pilot during the war and Brian hopes it is a testament to those hero pilots and the debt of gratitude we owe them.

It also paints the picture of the day to day struggles of life as a nurse at this time.

The book ends when Sara and Briony come face to face with a heart wrenching encounter as they visit an Erskine Care Home.

Erskine chief executive Wing Commander Ian Cumming MBE (Rtd) said: “We are extremely grateful to Brian for his most generous support especially this year which has proved particularly challenging for our veteran family.

“It’s incredibly impressive how much money Brian has raised over the years for charity.

“It’s clear to see giving something back to fellow veterans means a lot to Brian, as it does to me, and I agree with him about the debt of gratitude we owe to everyone who served during both World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

“Scrambled with Care gives touching and realistic insights into life during the Second World War and life and care at Erskine.

“We look forward to it being a sell out and wish him every success with future books.”