Building collapse at Leven scrapyard sparks emergency service response

Emergency services have been in attendance after a building collapsed at a Leven scrapyard on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened not long after 1pm at Burnside Motors on Montgomery Street.

Police, ambulance and fire brigade personnel were all called upon, although it soon became clear no-one was injured.

The building in question was not in use at the time of the collapse, and firefighters have been making sure the area is safe and secure.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the property while an investigation and appropriate safety work is carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Friday, December 11, officers in Leven received a report of a building having collapsed on Montgomery Street.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. The building is not currently in use and nobody was within at the time of the collapse.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are working to ensure the area is safe and secure and police are there to provide support. There is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm on Friday, December 11 to reports of a building collapse at Haugh House, Montgomery Drive, Leven, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised three pumps and specialist resources to the derelict building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

No-one at Burnside Motors was available for comment on the collapse.