‘The gift of kindness makes a huge difference’: First Minister makes ‘kindness call’ to Fifers to back Christmas loneliness campaign

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon got on the blower to two inspirational Fifers in a show of support for a nationwide Christmas campaign tackling loneliness.

The call to Chris Smith, 70, from Springfield, and Freya Riley, 18, from Kelty, came as the Scottish Government announced £6 million worth of funding into a range of projects aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness – including £75,000 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Kindness Caller Programme.

As part of the charity’s Christmas Together campaign, Chris, who is registered blind but still has some sight, receives so-called “kindness calls” twice a week from primary teaching student Freya, and they have become good friends.

The Christmas Together campaign in Scotland is a joint initiative with Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and the Together Coalition which seeks to ensure this festive period brings people together.

They are calling for Scots to do two things: reach out to someone who’d like to hear from them and sign up to make a kindness call as a volunteer.

Ms Sturgeon joins other high-profile figures including actor Michael Sheen and Sophie Ellis-Bextor in backing the campaign.

“It was great to speak to Chris and Freya,” she said.

“We talked about the passion they have for food and how much the calls they share every week matter to them.

“It’s clear that the kindness calls make a huge difference to both of them – and have really helped Chris at a difficult time.

“Words will never be able to describe how tough this pandemic has been for people across the country.

“But even small acts of kindness like a phone call to someone who may be feeling lonely can give so much hope.

“The last few months have been difficult for us all so let’s do what we can to reach out, look after each other and make sure nobody feels alone this Christmas.”

Scottish Government research suggests that lockdown had a big impact on people’s feeling of isolation and loneliness – with 40% of people stating they felt lonely, up from 21% pre-Covid.

Chris receives two kindness calls a week from volunteer Freya and described the chat with Ms Sturgeon as “brilliant”.

“She was really kind and I talked to her about how important the calls are to me,” he said.

“It was also lovely that Freya was on the call too because she is my hero.

“I really look forward to my calls with her. I call her my wee sunshine. She really brightens up my day.

“We have such a laugh and a joke. We’ve become great pals. It’s so nice that she gives up her time twice a week to check in with me and we talk for about an hour.

“Her calls have been so good for me, it cheers me up no end knowing there is someone at the end of the phone.”

Freya added: “I can’t believe Nicola Sturgeon joined our call! It was such a great experience, I loved it.

“Chris and I were strangers at the start, but now we’re definitely friends. We’ve got each other Christmas presents.

“I love hearing his stories. I look forward to our calls as we always have a laugh. It feels good to know that you are making a difference to someone’s life, but Chris also makes a difference to mine.

“Imagine if your grandparents were alone just now, you would want to make sure that they were able to chat to someone.

“The gift of kindness makes a huge difference.”

Volunteers can sign up at www.chss.org.uk/together, and those in need of support can ask for help online via www.chss.org.uk/together or can request a kindness call by calling freephone 0808 8010 899.