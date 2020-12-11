NHS Fife releases list of all local schools with confirmed Covid-19 cases

NHS Fife is probing coronavirus cases at eight schools and nurseries.
Health chiefs on Friday confirmed single cases at Kilmaron School, Cupar; Levenmouth Academy; Methilhill Primary School; Pitcoudie Primary, Glenrothes; Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline; St Marie’s RC Primary School, Kirkcaldy and Tayport Primary.
There are two cases linked with Dulloch Primary, Dunfermline.
A spokesperson said: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”
The health board has posted information for parents – including details of what to do it someone in the household develops symptoms – on its website.
