NHS Fife releases list of all local schools with confirmed Covid-19 cases

by Jamie Buchan
December 11 2020, 7.32pm Updated: December 12 2020, 9.54am
NHS Fife is probing coronavirus cases at eight schools and nurseries.

Health chiefs on Friday confirmed single cases at Kilmaron School, Cupar; Levenmouth Academy; Methilhill Primary School; Pitcoudie Primary, Glenrothes; Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline; St Marie’s RC Primary School, Kirkcaldy and Tayport Primary.

There are two cases linked with Dulloch Primary, Dunfermline.

A spokesperson said: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”

The health board has posted information for parents – including details of what to do it someone in the household develops symptoms – on its website.