Four new Covid-19 cases linked with schools in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline

Four more positive Covid-19 cases have been identified with links to four schools in Fife, NHS Fife confirmed on Saturday.

Three of the positive tests are associated with schools in Kirkcaldy, while another has been connected to a secondary school in Dunfermline.

Capshard Primary School, Kirkcaldy North Primary School and St Andrew’s RC High School have all each had one positive case in the past 24 hours, and contact tracing is being carried out.

The same is true at Dunfermline High School, which has also recorded a positive case since Friday.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “Cases in nurseries and schools are listed if there has been an impact on the school or if action is needed to be taken.

“Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.

“There are a number of useful resources available for parents in Fife, with information on how best to reduce the chances of your family contracting the virus and what you should do if someone in the household develops symptoms.

“These can be accessed at: www.nhsfife.org/news-updates/campaigns/coronavirus-information/information-for-parents/.”

Anyone with any one or more of the symptoms should immediately self-isolate and order a test on the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.