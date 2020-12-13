Four in hospital after head-on A92 smash in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on road traffic accident on the A92 through Fife.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 9.50pm on Saturday night after reports of a two-vehicle collision around half a mile north of the Cadham junction on the outskirts of Glenrothes.

It is understood a 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were in one of the cars, namely a Nissan Navara, and a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were in the other vehicle involved, which was a Nissan Qashqai.

All four were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

The 24-year-old Navara driver remains in hospital after suffering a serious leg injury, while the 35-year-old Qashqai driver was also still in hospital on Sunday morning but was later discharged.

The other two people involved were both released from hospital overnight.

The road was closed for a time as both vehicles were blocking the carriageway, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched by Police Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone who may have seen the accident to contact 101.