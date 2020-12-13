Girl hurt after being hit by a car on busy Glenrothes road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage girl was taken to hospital for further treatment after being struck by a car in Glenrothes on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the A911 Leslie Road at around 8.30pm following reports a youth had been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

Paramedics treated the young casualty at the scene and she was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital suffering from an arm injury.

Her condition has not been divulged but it is understood she will make a full recovery.

The driver involved was said to be shaken up by what happened and was helping officers with their enquiries.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident amid suggestions on social media that a large number of teenagers had congregated in Riverside Park prior to the crash.

Witnesses claim several people had been seen wandering on to the roadway in front of vehicles on the busy route throughout the evening, although there is no evidence to suggest that was the case with the youngster involved in the accident at this time.

Drivers using the route on Saturday evening also spoke of poor visibility and street lighting which made it difficult to see pedestrians crossing the road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or seen anything they believe may help the investigation in or around the Riverside Park area on Saturday evening, should contact Police Scotland on 101.