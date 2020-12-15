VIDEO: Glam rock transformation as Fife folk duo beat lockdown blues with Christmas knees up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife folk music duo have emerged from lockdown with another festive single for the ages – and a whole new look.

Shedding last year’s country and western trappings in an almost David Bowie-esque metamorphosis, the Brothers Fife have returned with festive glam rock belter The Party Don’t Stop.

© The Brothers Fife

The latest record marks a major comeback for Garry Griffin and Uncle Isaac after the Covid-19 pandemic left the denim-clad duo’s 2020 global touring plans in tatters.

With electric guitar featuring heavily in the new song, in place of previous acoustic-heavy outings, the Brothers have taken their sound in a whole new direction.

Never afraid to break fashion boundaries, lead singer Isaac donned a pair of fingerless leather gloves along with his trademark kilt for the music video.

Garry said: “Isaac loves the limelight. When Isaac came with the mood board for this year’s new look I thought, ‘The ear rings are great. I love this’.

© The Brothers Fife

“I would say it has definitely got an 80s feel to it with the drums. Again Isaac is a massive glamour fan, a massive Nik Kershaw fan. He also wanted a modern, edgy feel this time.

“We made it a little more guitary this year.

“The whole Covid thing kind of went by us and we didn’t really get to see each other much this year.

“We had touring plans this year. We were going to be everywhere and unfortunately that had to be cancelled, but as Isaac has said to me, this year has proven everyone in the world is capable of doing great things.

“If we get people cheered up, and feet tapping, then we are happy.”

© The Brothers Fife

Garry said the idea for the new single stemmed from a phone call during which Isaac told him “we need to party hard” before his counterpart went “deep into the study of fashion”.

Coronavirus restrictions meant the Brothers could not return to their native kingdom to film the latest music video.

However the shores of Granton, Edinburgh, proved the ideal location; their Fife homeland just visible on the northern end of the Forth.

And the Brothers will be ending 2020 on a high with a live-streamed show planned this weekend.

Garry said: “With over 4,000 views on this video, which is probably the best we have ever got, we have decided we are going to be doing a live streamed show from Dragonfly where we have played the last two years.

“We’ll be playing all the hits including new song The Party Don’t Stop.”

And what advice do the musical duo have for people moving into 2021 following a horrible year dominated by the pandemic?

Garry said: “As Isaac has taken to saying over Instagram, it would have to be to keep those knees up.”

The Party Don’t Stop comes following the success of 2019’s Say You’ll See (In The Bells With Me); a cowboy-inflected tale of Hogmanay love.

*THIS JUST IN*Dust down your kilt and create some space in your living room for a dance floor. On Sat 19th December,… Posted by The Brothers Fife on Monday, December 14, 2020

The Brothers Fife’s Christmas live show will take place via Dragonfly on Saturday, December 19 at 8pm.