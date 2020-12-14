Jail term for Fife man found with £600k of cocaine alongside accomplice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife man, who with an accomplice were found in possession of £600,000 ‘high purity’ cocaine, have together been jailed for a total of seven and a half years, following a cross-border police operation.

Gavin Kirkaldy, 30, from Dunfermline, and 51-year-old Ian Smith from Liverpool, were found guilty of drugs and serious organised crime offences following a joint Police Scotland, Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) and National Crime Agency (NCA) intelligence-led operation last year.

On November 6, 2019, the two men were seen to exchange a bag containing two kilograms of high purity cocaine in the car park of a public house in East Kilbride.

Officers arrested both men and seized the Class A controlled drugs, with an estimated street value of £600,000 as well as £38,000 in cash.

Smith was sentenced to 45 months in prison on Monday. Kirkaldy had already appeared for sentencing on October 30 and also jailed for 45 months.

Detective Inspector Tom Gillan, of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland), said: “This is another example of how targeted investigations and pro-active activity is impacting those who think they can profit from the movement and supply of controlled drugs destined for the streets and communities of Scotland.”

“Every organisation is committed to working together towards Scotland’s Organised Crime Strategy and Taskforce and determined to make the country a hostile environment for criminals such as Kirkaldy and Smith to operate.”

NCA operations manager John McGowan, of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland), added: “Operations like this show the benefit of the NCA and Police Scotland working together and sharing intelligence to tackle cross-border crime.

“Through the OCP we were able to act quickly to catch these criminals in the act, seizing their drugs and cash at the same time.

“The NCA and Police Scotland will continue to work together to stop organised criminals profiting on the supply of drugs, which in turn will help reduce violent crime across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”