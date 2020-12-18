Work begins on brand new woodland on former Fife colliery site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work has begun on a brand new woodland between Lochgelly and Cardenden.

A variety of trees will be planted at the 40-acre site at Briggshill to create Minto Woodland after funding for the project was made available through Scottish Forestry.

It is due for completion by April 2021.

Project leaders say the new woodland will benefit the local community in a number of ways, and will contribute to reducing Fife’s carbon footprint, in line with the council’s climate change commitments.

It will also be used by local schools for outdoor education activities.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services sub committee, said: “This new woodland brings many fantastic opportunities for our communities, and will support people to walk, exercise and enjoy recreational activities that promote health and wellbeing and contribute to positive mental health with a range of outdoor activities.

“I’d like to thank Scottish Forestry, who working with Fife Council officers, have brought this project forward to this phase.”

The £155,000 project is on the former site of the Minto Colliery.

It was producing 230,000 tonnes of coal per year and employed 684 people from the local area at its peak. However, it was prone to spontaneous combustion and sudden roof falls, and suffered increasing water problems as neighbouring pits closed.

The Minto closed in 1967 and was abandoned the following year.

Tom Hobbs, from Scottish Forestry’s Central Conservancy, added: “We were pleased to work closely with Fife Council and approve the woodland planting for this scheme which will contribute towards the Scottish Government’s tree planting targets.

“Scottish Forestry is always keen to maximise the many benefits that tree planting can have and we’re delighted that the local community and schools in the area will be getting involved in the woodland in the future.”