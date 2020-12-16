Fife families will receive Christmas presents thanks to £900 fundraising drive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Families in central Fife will receive Christmas presents, thanks to a £900 fundraising drive.

Members of Central Fife Crime Prevention Panel have donated to a number of organisations dedicated to tackling poverty over the festive season.

The money will be used to buy toys and food for families in need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The panel gave £500 to the Street Pastors of Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly and Kelty.

Cardenden Community Fridge, Crossgates Together and The Clearing shared the rest of the money.

The Street Pastors and The Clearing have worked together to buy toys and food to distribute to local families.

Groups have already begun distributing the Christmas presents and the food will be delivered next week.

Street pastor co-ordinator Wilma Aitchison said: “We are grateful to the Crime Prevention Panel for their help and support.

“The panel also passed on a number of personal alarms, which will be given to the public over the festive period.”

Crossgates Together has funds to support vulnerable and low-income residents and its donation will be used to support its work.

Dave Roy, chaiman of Central Fife Crime Prevention Panel, said: “We are delighted to be able to support these charities which are mostly run by volunteers.

“They provide a range of services and support to families.

“Al lot their services are free of charge and rely mostly on donations and fundraising to keep running.”