Tributes paid to former ice hockey star and Kirkcaldy Ice Rink manager Bob Korol

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have been paid to former ice hockey star and Kirkcaldy Ice Rink manager, Bob Korol, who has died in Saskatoon, Canada aged 64.

Respected as both a player and a coach, Mr Korol was also well known as the manager of Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, Fife, where he served for 15 years.

Born in Rosetown, Saskatoon, Mr Korol played most of his ice hockey in the European leagues before being enticed to the UK where he signed for Telford Tigers in 1988.

An accomplished player, he also had stints with Basingstoke Beavers and later the Birmingham Eagles before heading north of the border to Scotland to become rink manager at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink, home of Fife Flyers.

Mr Korol was quick to make a number of improvements to the rink as well as introduce a number of initiatives to enhance the atmosphere for fans on match night.

During his time in Fife, his deep love and knowledge of the sport was called upon as he became a match analyst for Sky Sports during its coverage of the Super League games of the 1990s.

Mr Korol took on a role at Wales National Ice Rink, home of the Cardiff Devils, and in 1991-92 he was appointed assistant coach to the GB team.

He took them to the 1993 World Championships in Eindhoven where GB won all seven of its pool games to gain promotion to the top flight of world ice hockey.

As well as being a stalwart of the UK ice hockey scene, Mr Korol’s degree in commerce obtained from the University of Saskatchewan, and later his MBA, completed at Stirling University, led him to move to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, where he remained as manager for 15 years.

During this time in Fife, he met his wife Dawn and the couple went on to have two children.

In 2008, they relocated back to Saskatchewan to be closer to family and Mr Korol took the position of CEO of TCU Place, a major convention and arts centre which hosted concerts and events.

Colleagues there described him as: “One of the good guys” and being “passionate for his community”.

Posting on Twitter, Fife Flyers Ice Hockey paid tribute, saying: “We were very saddened to hear of the death of Bob Korol. Bob was a former manager of Fife Ice Arena and respected hockey player and coach. Our sincere thoughts are with Bob’s family and friends.”

Former Fife Flyers player, Scott Fleming, described Mr Korol as “an absolute gent.”

Mr Korol died earlier this week following a battle with cancer. He is survived by Dawn and their children, Michael and Sophie.