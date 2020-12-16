‘Something we should all be proud of’: Gordon Brown thanks people of Kirkcaldy after huge response to Christmas appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Prime Minster Gordon Brown has thanked the Kirkcaldy community for ensuring children in poverty have a happy Christmas.

People have donated more than £35,000 and piles of presents to the town’s Cottage Family Centre, despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020.

Mr Brown, the centre’s honorary patron, said he was extremely impressed by the level of support shown by locals.

He has issued a thank you to those who contributed.

“Everyone has experienced change this year and the Cottage is no different,” he said.

“But thanks to the generosity and commitment from all sections of the community, from businesses to local people young and old, children and families in poverty have continued to receive vital support.”

Appeal launched

The Cottage Centre launched its annual Christmas appeal at the end of October – weeks earlier than usual due to higher demand.

More than 1,500 families were referred for help – 300 more than in 2019 – despite the implementation of stricter criteria.

In all, more than 3,000 children and families have received support since April.

Mr Brown added: “Due to the unprecedented year 2020 has been, over 1,500 referrals to help children and their families living in poverty have been received, despite stricter criteria implemented.

“The Cottage would not have been able to meet this increased demand without the generosity we have seen and I wanted to personally thank everyone who has taken the time to be a part of the appeal.

“Communities are at their best when they are working together to make sure everyone is supported.

“No matter how big or small, every act of kindness has made a difference.

“The wealth of generosity, donations and support received will mean no child will go without this Christmas.

“That is something we should all be proud of, especially so this year.”

During lockdown, the Cottage delivered 17,000 lunches to vulnerable children in Kirkcaldy.

Workers also supported 2,762 households with food packages.

Donations

The centre is still accepting donations for children up to the age of 16. It has asked for:

New clothes

Pyjamas

New toys

Toiletries

Non-perishable food

Baby milk

People can still drop off donations at one of the centre’s two bases in Cawdor Crescent or St Clair Street by 5pm on Wednesday.

The centre cannot accept pre-loved items for health and safety reasons.

Monetary donations can also be made via bank transfer. Details are available by contacting the charity.