Fife man faces jail after thousands of pounds worth of drugs found in car

A Fife man is facing jail after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were found in his car.

Police searched Iain Gordon’s vehicle in Kirkcaldy on the night of January 21 and discovered a plastic bag full of cannabis and two bags of a white substance in the footwell which later turned out to be amphetamine, or speed.

Appearing before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Gordon, 31, of Lismore Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at an address in Lismore Avenue and Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy, between August 23, 2018, and January 21, 2020.

Gordon also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine in Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy, on January 21.

Not guilty pleas to possession of cocaine on January 21, production of cannabis at Lismore Avenue on January 22, and possession of an air weapon at Lismore Avenue on January 22 were accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay told the court police stopped a Vauxhall Astra at around 11.40pm and detected a strong smell of herbal cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Officers told Gordon he was being detained and he produced a plastic bag containing “green herbal matter”, which was later confirmed as cannabis.

Two more plastic bags containing white substances were taken from the vehicle, along with two iPhones which were later analysed and confirmed suspicions that Gordon was involved in supplying drugs.

As he was being arrested, Gordon told officers: “I don’t sell drugs, I just use them for personal use.”

Mr Hay said the cannabis discovered was worth an estimated £1,840, while more than £677 in cash was found during a search of Gordon’s pockets at the scene.

The amphetamine in the other plastic bags had a street value of £4,790 and £120 respectively.

Sheriff Gilchrist QC deferred sentence on Gordon for the preparation of background reports and continued bail on him in the meantime.

He is due back in court on February 1.