Ex-hotel bar manager crashed car in Crail while six times over alcohol limit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A former food and beverage manager at the Old Course Hotel was caught driving while he was more than six times the alcohol limit after a long lunch.

Harry Donaghy, 27, narrowly escaped being sent to jail on Tuesday after a court heard it was his second drink-driving conviction this year.

Donaghy held a senior post at the St Andrews hotel when he crashed into another car after taking the wheel from a drunk female colleague on August 23.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Donaghy, from Crail, and the female hospitality worker had gone out for lunch together and downed numerous drinks.

At around 5.30pm, the female was seen driving her Ford Fiesta in Anstruther and she appeared to be under the influence, while Donaghy was in the passenger seat.

Around 10 minutes later, the pair had swapped seats and Donaghy was driving when he collided with another vehicle on Crail High Street and then failed to stop.

Donaghy, of Dorward Drive, admitted driving under the influence with a reading of 134 mics – more than six times over the 22 mics legal limit.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, having been banned for 12 months in January for another drink-driving offence.

He also admitted having no insurance and failing to stop.

Sheriff Alison Michie banned Donaghy from driving for four years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.