Levenmouth Rail Link: Chance to choose locations for two new railway stations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Levenmouth rail link campaigners have urged people to have their say on locations for two new railway stations.

They want as many people as possible to get involved in an online consultation for the new rail link, due to open in 2023.

The public can also give their views on other aspects of the project, including what facilities they would like at the railway stations and options for travel links.

Network Rail has mooted four possible locations for a railway station in Leven town centre.

Possible station locations

1. Next to the heritage railway centre.

2. West of Sainsbury’s, close to the old Balfour’s site.

3. Behind Sainsbury’s, next to the Bawbee Bridge.

4. Beside the leisure centre.

All options include a car park for 90 to 100 cars, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.

There will also be a second station at Cameron Bridge.

Access will be off the A915 Standing Stane Road, near the Windygates roundabout, and have room for 300 cars.

Levenmouth Rail Campaign said it is important people take the chance to get involved in all aspects of the consultation.

It runs until January 8.

Lost opportunity

Chairman Eugene Clarke said he would like to see proper co-ordination between the Levenmouth rail link project, the River Leven project and the promised active travel options.

“We feel it would be a lost opportunity if a cycle and pedestrian track were not built alongside the rail line as this would make it possible for people to commute by bike to Glenrothes in a safe way, as well as being a great leisure and tourist attraction.

“It would be pretty silly to build the rail line then in 2024 have to go back to construct the other elements.

“We’re looking to the responsible bodies to get together even if no one group technically has overall responsibility.”

He added: “In the meantime, we’d really encourage anyone concerned about transport in the Levenmouth area and anyone likely to be using the future line to play an active part in the consultation.”

© PA

Graeme Stewart, from Network Rail, said the consultation is online rather than face-to-face due to coronavirus restrictions.

He also encouraged people to get involved.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested to take part and I am looking forward to meeting with you online and hearing your views on the proposals,” he said.

The original passenger railway between Leven and Thornton closed 50 years ago.

Transport minister Michael Matheson announced in August 2019 that it would reopen in 2023.

The £70 million project follows a long-running campaign to improve transport links to and from Levenmouth.

It also includes a £10m fund to improve the area and make the most of opportunities brought by the railway.