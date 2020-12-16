‘First impressions matter’: Delight as Leuchars transport hub improvements carried out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Local Leuchars councillors say they are delighted a key access bridge at Leuchars railway station is being refurbished.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston, Tim Brett and Jonny Tepp have all made the case for improvements to the station, which is one of the busiest in Fife in terms of footfall.

Rust has now been removed from underside of the footbridge steps and paint applied, while surfacing is also being replaced.

© Supplied by Jane Ann-Liston

Furthermore, the broken electronic information sign at the nearby bus stop has finally been replaced which should also enhance transport links to and from the town.

St Andrews Councillor Jane Ann Liston, who has been campaigning for improvements as Leuchars is the closest railway station to the university town, said: ‘The bridge has been in an unsatisfactory state for many years, which was not at all fitting for the nearest station to St Andrews and the third busiest in Fife.

“I’m sure that all the passengers will welcome the improvements to this, the only access to the railway station.

“Also, after being broken for at least two years, the bus information display in the adjacent shelter has been replaced, for which thanks go to Fife Council.”

Tay Bridgehead members Councillors Tepp and Brett agreed.

“We are very pleased to see the bridge getting some love and attention,” said Mr Tepp.

“First impressions matter and we hope this will help create a good impression to the 600,000 or so visitors to our ward’s only station each year.”

Mr Brett added: “It has taken a long time and persistent reminders to get this work on the bridge done but it’s good that this is now underway…so thank you to Network Rail.”