Blue Monday lantern project to bring light to Silverburn Park in Leven

Community artists have launched their bid to light up Silverburn Park in Leven on the gloomiest day of the year.

People can make their own lanterns by picking up special packs at the park this weekend.

They can choose from one of two designs – star or pyramid – devised by participatory artist Hannah Ayre.

© Supplied by Silverburn Park

They will be handed out on a first come first served basis between 11am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

People can make them over the Christmas holidays and return them during the first weekend in January.

The finished lanterns will form part of a walking trail at Silverburn Park over Blue Monday weekend.

It will run from January 14 to 16.

The third Monday in January is said to be the most depressing day of the year due to the long dark nights.

Most people have also abandoned their new year’s resolutions by then.

Welcome distraction

Mental health charity Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) hopes the project will bring a little light to people’s lives.

It will also raise awareness of the charity’s multi-million pound plans to renovate the former flax mill within the park.

Chief executive Duncan Mitchell said: “We hope the lanterns will prove a welcome distraction to people unable to visit loves ones or friends this Christmas and for families to keep children occupied at home during the school holidays.

“It will also be wonderful to see the finished lanterns lighting up Silverburn Park as part of a night-time walking trail over the Blue Monday weekend.”

Hannah Ayre said anyone can be part of the project.

“Children can create one together with older members of their household,” she said.

“They can take an hour to an hour and a half to make and everything you need is inside the pack, except a glue pot and something to stir with.

“Scissors might also be useful for the star.”

Local schools are also taking part in the project.

People can hang the lanterns in their windows to create a community walking trail if coronavirus restrictions mean the park event is cancelled.