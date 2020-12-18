Meat laced with poison tossed into Glenrothes garden in apparent attempt to harm rescue dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife woman has been left reeling after someone tried to harm her rescue dog by tossing meat laced with poison into their back garden.

Pearl Weepers said she is “extremely shocked, devastated and angry” following the discovery at her Glenrothes home on Monday in what appears to be a deliberate attempt to hurt or potentially kill her beloved pet Arya.

Fortunately Pearl, who had been just about to let Arya out into her garden in Woodside, spotted the huge chunk of meat before she was able to get it, and has urged pet owners elsewhere to be vigilant.

“Arya loves having a play around our little garden in the morning and afternoon and she is usually left out there by herself and keeps herself entertained,” Pearl explained. The house has an elevated garden which is entirely fenced off.

Pearl pointed out: “But as we are high up, this had to be done intentionally given how close to the door it was.

“We rescued Arya about a year ago, and while she is afraid of people, she is the most loving dog once she gets to know the person and trusts them.

“She does not deserve to be poisoned for enjoying some play time in her own garden. No animal does.

“She is our family, and we would be devastated if something had happened to her.

“We make sure we keep Arya away from people she is not comfortable with, she does not have access to any other garden but our own, and she has done absolutely nothing to be subject to this.

“Due to this, we are now worried about letting her out in our own home, which is such a shame for our little girl as she enjoys her time in the garden.

“We now need to be constantly keeping an eye out as we are worried, and we do not want this to happen again.

“It is unfathomable why anyone would seek to act in this way.”

Police are investigating the incident, which took place some time before 10am on Monday morning, and tests are being carried out to determine what kind of harmful substance the gammon or bacon which was thrown into the garden was covered with.

In the meantime, Pearl has been so shaken up by the incident that she is considering installing security cameras at her home.

“We could not believe someone would want to hurt an innocent animal in this way,” she added.

“Arya was rescued about a year ago from Romania, so she does have her issues when it comes to trusting people, however, she becomes the most loving dog, once trust is established.

“She has never done anything to anyone to deserve this.

“We also feel devastated for her, as she loves going outside, and we now feel we have to restrict her, for her own safety, which also feels like a punishment to her for something she did not deserve.”

Anyone who has any information about the alleged incident in Woodside Square, Glenrothes, prior to Monday should contact Police Scotland on 101.