BAE Systems in Fife taking on new staff as part of record recruitment drive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A renowned Fife-based firm has confirmed it is to recruit a record 1,250 new trainees across the country despite the continuing pandemic.

BAE Systems, which has sites in Dunfermline and Glasgow, says it is hiring more than 850 apprentices and 400 graduates throughout the UK, the highest number the company has ever taken on in a single year.

Around 100 of those roles will be north of the border, giving new starts the chance to be involved in some of the UK’s most exciting and technologically advanced programmes including Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force, and Dreadnought, a new generation of submarines for the Royal Navy.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “Getting people back to work and creating high-quality jobs is a national priority.

“So it’s more important than ever that those of us who are in a position to do so continue our investment in the UK workforce.

“We’re fortunate that our business is based on long-term critical defence programmes, giving us the confidence to increase our apprentice and graduate recruitment to create a strong talent pipeline, which enables us to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies, whilst playing a role in supporting the UK’s economic recovery.”

Most of the new roles will be based in the north of England, with around 75% of apprenticeships and more than 50% of graduate roles to be located there.

However, as well as the 100 jobs shared between Dunfermline and Glasgow, the company is also taking part in the government’s Kickstart scheme that will see it offer six month job placements to a further 30 young people and give more than 200 students industrial placements or summer internships.

Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson MP, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to learn the skills needed to get ahead in a range of exciting industries including cyber security, maritime engineering and project management.

“As we build back better, apprenticeships will play a vital role in helping to rebuild our economy after the pandemic.

“It’s fantastic to see BAE Systems continuing to innovate and invest in apprenticeships giving more people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to progress.

“I encourage businesses of all sizes to follow their lead, recruiting more apprentices to help take their business to the next level.”