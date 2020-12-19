Tayport nurse to spend Christmas helping refugees in Calais

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayport academic plans to spread some humanity, hope and joy this Christmas by volunteering at a refugee camp.

Emily-May Barlow, 31, is spending the festive season in Calais, where she will be helping a team from the charity Care4Calais distribute food and warm clothing to people in the camp known as the Jungle.

Moved by stories of refugees from war torn countries including Syria, Afghanistan and South Sudan, Emily-May realised she wanted to do something to help after the pandemic gave her time to reflect.

“It allowed me some real time to think about the things that I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

“I’ve been pretty passionate about human rights and equality, and humanitarian issues for a while.

“I’ve been learning a lot more about what it’s like for people in the Jungle. There are reports saying some people don’t even have blankets or cutlery, and underwear is considered a luxury.”

Emily-May qualified as a mental health nurse in 2013 and went on to work for NHS Tayside.

Last year, she became a full-time lecturer at Dundee’s Abertay University, where she is also involved in research in the field of mental health nursing.

“As a mental health nurse, my role has largely been about improving people’s quality of life, and it doesn’t really sit well with me that people’s day to day lives are about trying to secure a spot next to a fence so they’ve got some shelter,” she said.

“I’ve got a professional skills set that I can hopefully use as a volunteer to provide some humanity, some hope and some joy. It feels quite fitting to be able to provide that at Christmas time when I imagine things probably feel even more desperate.”

Care4Calais said Covid-19 caused a collapse in aid agency support in northern France.

But the charity has continued to provide support to refugees during the pandemic.

It is also running a campaign to provide warm coats for refugees during the winter months. Donations to Coats4Calais can be made at local drop-off points, including one in Dundee.

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, said: “Refugees arrive in Calais having fled wars, torture and persecution in the most dangerous countries on earth. They need food, clothing and shelter, but the most important thing our volunteers give them is hope.

“It’s kindness that makes the biggest difference. A smile, a conversation, a game of football with the children – for people who have suffered unimaginable things, a moment of human connection can mean the world.

“Care4Calais’ work doesn’t stop for Christmas,” she added.

“Our volunteers work 365 days a year to help refugees enduring terrible conditions in France and the UK. I couldn’t be prouder of the work they do, especially at Christmas time.”