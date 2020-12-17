Fifers aged 60 to 64 invited for flu jabs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fifers aged 60 to 64 are now being invited to take up the offer of a free flu jab.

NHS Fife is hosting a number of vaccination clinics across the region and hopes as many people as possible will take part.

The process is the second stage of the health board’s flu immunisation programme.

People over the age of 65 and those with medical conditions which puts them at risk have already received jabs.

Extra staff have been drafted in since then to help book appointments and administer the vaccination.

This is to prevent a repeat of problems during the first phase when phone lines were swamped by thousands of people try to call at once.

NHS Fife said lessons have been learned since then.

Deputy director of public health Dr Esther Curnock said: “Eligibility for the flu vaccination this year has been extended to people aged 60 to 64 and we are keen to see as many people within this group take up the offer.

“As a result we will be holding clinics across Fife.

“If you are unable to attend a clinic you can also make an appointment at a participating pharmacy, details of which are available on the NHS Inform website.

“Flu can be serious and it is more important than ever that if you are in an eligible group you are vaccinated.”

She added: “The flu jab remains the safest and most effective way to help protect against flu and its complications and getting vaccinated takes only a few minutes.”

People can also call 0800 22 44 88 to find out how to arrange a flu vaccine in Fife.

Changes have been made to the way the vaccine is delivered this year.

Jabs are being given at a number of community clinics rather than GP practices.

More than 50 pharmacies across Fife are also taking part in the programme.