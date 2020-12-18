Further death at coronavirus-hit Fife care home as outbreak worsens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Another resident at a coronavirus-hit care home in Fife has died as the outbreak there continues to spread.

NHS Fife has confirmed that there has been further loss of life connected to the cluster at Lomond Court Care Home in the Woodside area of Glenrothes after news of positive cases broke last week.

The health board has not divulged the total number of deaths linked to the home for reasons of confidentiality, but has maintained the number remains less than five.

A total of 27 residents and 26 members of staff have now tested positive for the virus, an increase of one resident and two staff members on a previous update given.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved at this time.

“NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership continues to work alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support the management of the care home and help reduce further transmission of the virus.”

A spokesperson for HC One, which operates the care home, commented: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.

“We are working closely with our local health partners including NHS Fife to respond to the outbreak.

“We continue to implement our infection control measures and we have the staff, PPE and equipment needed to protect residents and colleagues.

“Our residents are our absolute priority and we are doing everything we can to support them to return to good health.”

Several care homes across the region have reported positive coronavirus cases in recent days, and a number of deaths have sadly been recorded.

Canmore House in Dunfermline, Craigie House in Crossgates, and Auchtermairnie Care Home in Kennoway are among those residential homes reporting deaths in the past week or so.