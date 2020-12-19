Covid Christmas: Activities lined up for the St Andrews University students staying in the town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Christmas might still be a cracker for the 1,500 St Andrews students staying in the town this year.

The university has laid on a host of special activities for those unable to be with their loved ones over the festive break – including breakfast with Santa’s reindeer.

Golfing, fitness, crafts and beach fun are also planned.

More than 6,000 students received Covid-19 tests to allow them to return home safely.

But others will remain in St Andrews, some through choice and others because of travel restrictions.

University staff will be on duty round the clock to support those left behind.

They have also set up a Microsoft Teams group to keep students in touch with each other.

In addition, the students’ association building and the Can Do marquee will stay open over the holidays.

St Andrews was the first university in the UK to launch the Can Do initiative.

It is a collaboration with the students’ association to allow students and staff to meet and socialise safely.

A marquee in St Salvator’s Quadrangle allows societies and clubs to continue.

It will be the scene of Blitzen’s Brunch, with students breakfasting with real reindeer.

St Andrews Students’ Association president Dan Marshall said: “This is going to be a strange Christmas for lots of people, but perhaps none more so than students who can’t get back to see their loved ones because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from our staff at the university and the students’ association who are making sure we do everything we can to support and look after those members of our student community who, in many cases, will be thousands of mils from home this Christmas.”

Activities

Other activities on the agenda include pitch and play golf events with the world-famous St Andrews Links Golf Academy, land yachting and beach kayaking, and fitness and gym packages.

Wreath-making workshops, gingerbread decorating, silver ring-making workshops and reading lunches are also planned.

Teaching will resume in St Andrews from January 25 in line with the Tier Fife is in at the time.

Students will stagger their return after Christmas to reduce the risk of Covid transmission.

Some will take remove classes until February 7.

A comprehensive Covid testing programme will be in place as students’ return.