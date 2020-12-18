Bird flu: Confirmed case found in Cupar as tests on other Fife birds continue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A swan that was found dead in Cupar died of bird flu, officials have confirmed.

NHS Fife and Fife Council have issued an alert urging the public not to touch or pick up any dead birds following the discovery on November 29.

The swan was identified as part of a wider national influenza surveillance programme.

No other positive cases have been identified, although the results of tests on three dead cygnets from Craigtoun Country Park, near St Andrews, are not yet known.

Autopsies are being carried out on the young swans found there a fortnight ago and it could be another two weeks before the results are confirmed.

The risk to human health is said to be very low.

NHS Fife consultant in public health and clinical lead for health protection, Josie Murray said: “Members of the public should not touch or pick up any dead birds that they come across.

“If you do find a wild bird such as a swan, duck or gull, this should be reported to Defra on 03459 33 55 77.

“If you take part in water-based activities such as wild swimming, canoeing, kayaking or boating please exercise vigilance and report anything that is untoward.”

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services with Fife Council, said the situation is being monitored.

“We are working closely with NHS Fife, Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency to minimise any risk to bird populations and the public,” he said.

Bird flu has also been confirmed in a free range flock of chickens from a farm on Orkney.

The Scottish Government said the remaining birds at the premises on the island of Sanday have been humanely culled and a six-mile temporary control zone has been set up.

Further advice and guidance can be found at www.gov.scot/publications/avian-influenza-bird-flu/